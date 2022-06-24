Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Shares Up 2.5%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $21.01. 1,247 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

