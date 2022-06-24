Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Trading Up 2.5%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Rating) was up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.02 and last traded at $21.01. Approximately 1,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 4,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.2556 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

