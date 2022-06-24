Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA raised its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 1.9% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $16,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,000,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,315,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,266,000 after buying an additional 1,427,812 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 28.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,447,000 after buying an additional 1,161,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,317,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.75.

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $169.17 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

Zoetis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.