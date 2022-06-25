1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Craig Hallum lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $26.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.88.

FLWS opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.63. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The firm has a market cap of $708.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.72.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $469.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.08 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.95%. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter valued at $173,000.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

