1,057 Shares in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Bought by Roth Financial Partners LLC

Roth Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,057 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.2% of Roth Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 270,533 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,601,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.9% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 33,116 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $1,311,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,234.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total value of $33,049.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,683 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,645. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $292.55 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $293.17. The company has a market cap of $74.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Cowen increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

