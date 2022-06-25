3,100 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.06. 22,910,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,640,032. The company has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.90. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $39.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.85.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock valued at $431,340,525. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

