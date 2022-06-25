3,391 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Bought by DeDora Capital Inc.

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $220.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.69.

UPS stock opened at $183.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $179.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.