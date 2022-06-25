4,880 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Bought by Northstar Advisory Group LLC

Northstar Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $70.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.81 and a 1 year high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.20 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 231.58%. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,516 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $111,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,535 shares in the company, valued at $16,414,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $294,262 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $118.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.40.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

