5,900 Shares in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Purchased by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOFI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 191.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 229,213 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the third quarter valued at $391,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 237.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 363,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Morgan Stanley downgraded SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.60. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The firm had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. SoFi Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $105,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,028,015.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michelle Gill sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $274,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,831,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,035,102.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 257,753 shares of company stock worth $1,561,711. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

