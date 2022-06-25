AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.60

Shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.84, with a volume of 78841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.76.

SKFRY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 205 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Danske upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 250 to SEK 210 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of AB SKF (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKFRY)

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.