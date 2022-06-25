Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $335.00.

ABMD stock opened at $255.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed has a 1 year low of $219.85 and a 1 year high of $379.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.25.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,399,020. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

