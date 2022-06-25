ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.93.

Shares of ACAD opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.21). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The business had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,317.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,472 shares of company stock valued at $217,476. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,972,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after purchasing an additional 750,420 shares during the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,156,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,018,000 after purchasing an additional 740,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $16,742,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $16,524,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

