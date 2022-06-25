Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Increased by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,738 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 3.2% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Adobe were worth $11,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Adobe by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $387.72 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $183.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.