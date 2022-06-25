Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO) Shares Down 2.5%

Aeorema Communications plc (LON:AEO – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 55.05 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 58.50 ($0.72). Approximately 6,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 18,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60 ($0.73).
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 62.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 65.18. The firm has a market cap of £5.40 million and a PE ratio of 15.39.
About Aeorema Communications (LON:AEO)
