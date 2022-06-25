Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Position Reduced by Reitz Capital Advisors LLC

Reitz Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,425 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,121,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,132,257,000 after acquiring an additional 57,229 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,283,000 after buying an additional 71,109 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,114,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,676,000 after buying an additional 67,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after buying an additional 119,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $243.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.21.

Albemarle stock opened at $224.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.45, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.72. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

