Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) Shares Up 1.8%

Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $56.71 and last traded at $56.53. 1,423,754 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 1,459,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.52.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78.

Alliant Energy ( NYSE:LNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter.

About Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.