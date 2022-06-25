AllSafe (ASAFE) Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 25th. AllSafe has a total market capitalization of $34,931.40 and $6.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AllSafe has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00026217 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling AllSafe

