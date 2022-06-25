Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 million, a P/E ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.65.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAMC. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

