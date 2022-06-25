Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 million, a P/E ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.65.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter.
About Altisource Asset Management (Get Rating)
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an asset management company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
