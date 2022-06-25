Ambrosus (AMB) Trading Up 41.4% This Week

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 41.4% against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $52,748.00 worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ambrosus coin can now be purchased for $0.0061 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

POA (POA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC.

POA Network (POA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Apple (AMB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000454 BTC.

UMI (UMI) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Umi Digital (UMI) traded 40.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ambrosus Coin Profile

Ambrosus (CRYPTO:AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 711,052,520 coins. Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Buying and Selling Ambrosus

