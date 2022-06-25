AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.80-$11.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.95. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $148.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $111.34 and a one year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.82.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,071,559 shares of company stock valued at $910,983,170 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 683.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

