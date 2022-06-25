Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) is ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,087 shares during the quarter. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF makes up about 2.4% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIVO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,632,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,345,000 after acquiring an additional 389,829 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 481,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after buying an additional 271,406 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,053,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,080,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,635,000 after buying an additional 113,225 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $30.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58.

