Analysts Set Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) PT at $40.17

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

COHU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of COHU opened at $27.82 on Friday. Cohu has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,800.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,652 shares of company stock worth $539,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Cohu by 2.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Cohu by 6.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cohu by 1.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 97,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

