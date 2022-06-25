Analysts Set Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) PT at $15.42

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.42.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Invitae from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Invitae in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Invitae stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.92. Invitae has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.31 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 148.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 7,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $28,026.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 204,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,735.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $107,803.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 518,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,976,989.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,833 shares of company stock worth $303,038. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in Invitae during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA grew its position in shares of Invitae by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 790,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 66,854 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invitae by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 356,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 162,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

