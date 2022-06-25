Analysts Set Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target at $36.13

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.13.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNOM. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 48,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $1,478,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 259,506 shares of company stock worth $8,481,872 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $25.26 on Friday. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 2.07.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.10). Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 255.24%.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

