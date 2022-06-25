Analyzing NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS)

NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO – Get Rating) and HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get NetObjects alerts:

This table compares NetObjects and HubSpot’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NetObjects N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HubSpot $1.30 billion 12.62 -$77.84 million ($1.37) -250.88

NetObjects has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HubSpot.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.8% of HubSpot shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of NetObjects shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of HubSpot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NetObjects and HubSpot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NetObjects 0 0 0 0 N/A HubSpot 0 2 19 1 2.95

HubSpot has a consensus price target of $637.08, indicating a potential upside of 85.35%.

Volatility and Risk

NetObjects has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HubSpot has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NetObjects and HubSpot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NetObjects N/A N/A N/A HubSpot -4.52% -7.33% -2.88%

Summary

HubSpot beats NetObjects on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NetObjects (Get Rating)

NetObjects, Inc. engages in the provision software solutions and services. Its products include NetObjects Fusion 2015, NetObjects Mosaic, and Fusion Essentials. The company was founded on November 21, 1995 and is headquartered in Doylestown, PA.

About HubSpot (Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting. It also offers professional services to educate and train customers on how to leverage its CRM platform, as well as phone and/or email and chat-based support services. The company serves mid-market business-to-business companies. HubSpot, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for NetObjects Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetObjects and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.