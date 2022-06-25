Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by Bennicas & Associates Inc.

Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,150 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 210,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $12,643,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,352 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 7,425 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.89) to €54.00 ($56.84) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.11) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to $67.60 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.91.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $53.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.58 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a $0.407 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

