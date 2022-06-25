Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Trading 7.5% Higher

Shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.88. 21,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 56,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Annovis Bio in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Annovis Bio alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.65.

Annovis Bio ( NYSE:ANVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Annovis Bio, Inc. will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 6.2% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 108,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Annovis Bio in the third quarter worth about $3,098,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 906.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio Company Profile (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Annovis Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annovis Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.