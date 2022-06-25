ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Shares Up 2.6%

Shares of ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDF – Get Rating) shot up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.84 and last traded at $10.84. 1,155 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 5,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANPDF)

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

