Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 197.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,341,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,945,000 after purchasing an additional 588,390 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 258.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,222,000 after purchasing an additional 543,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock opened at $469.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $355.43 and a 52-week high of $533.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $492.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Anthem from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.05.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

