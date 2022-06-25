Arcona (ARCONA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.08 Million

Arcona (ARCONA) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, Arcona has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Arcona has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and $27,209.00 worth of Arcona was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcona coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00146425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00070650 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014136 BTC.

Arcona’s total supply is 16,696,707 coins and its circulating supply is 15,335,470 coins. Arcona’s official Twitter account is @arconametaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcona is https://reddit.com/r/arcona . The official website for Arcona is www.arcona.io/index.html

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcona directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcona should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcona using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

