Arweave Price Hits $10.38 on Top Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. Arweave has a total market cap of $346.71 million and approximately $16.16 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $10.38 or 0.00048756 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded 33.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004690 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00011582 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000820 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

