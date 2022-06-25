Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,900 ($23.27) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 1,940 ($23.76).

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($23.27) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($22.66) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,647 ($20.17) to GBX 2,300 ($28.17) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,170 ($26.58).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,636 ($20.04) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.99. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,462.50 ($17.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,364 ($28.96). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,634.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,791.48. The stock has a market cap of £12.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

In related news, insider Graham Allan purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,560 ($19.11) per share, with a total value of £34,320 ($42,038.22).

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

