Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Trading 0.1% Higher

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.83 and last traded at $9.82. 472,866 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 103,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.81.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

Get Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,992,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,566,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $982,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 451,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 64,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $506,000. 62.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.