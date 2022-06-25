Audius Price Reaches $0.39 on Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. Audius has a total market capitalization of $280.16 million and approximately $14.17 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded 38.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Audius (AUDIO) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,103,900,641 coins and its circulating supply is 719,623,350 coins. Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Audius’ official website is audius.co . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

