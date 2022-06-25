AutoCanada (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Shares Down 5.1%

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) was down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.03 and last traded at $18.13. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on AOCIF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial lowered AutoCanada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on AutoCanada from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get AutoCanada alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AutoCanada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoCanada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.