AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.41.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $231.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $210.99 and a 200 day moving average of $233.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $183.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,945,000 after buying an additional 16,808 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 36.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 26.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $333,000. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

