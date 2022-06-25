Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Shares Down 1.3%

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $52.51. 560,596 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 228,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 13,533 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 48,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter.

