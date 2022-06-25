AXPR Hits 1-Day Volume of $151,380.00 (AXPR)

AXPR (AXPR) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $151,380.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AXPR has traded 32% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . AXPR’s official website is www.axpire.io

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

AXPR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AXPR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXPR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

