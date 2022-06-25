B. Riley Downgrades Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) to Neutral

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $34.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $7.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $788.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 4.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.21. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 40.00, a current ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Digital will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 15,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Marathon Digital by 3,851.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

