Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the quarter. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $32.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27. The stock has a market cap of $260.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.86 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.99.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

