Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR)

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.27.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.76 and a beta of 5.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.57.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,939,626 shares in the company, valued at $26,669,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $393,627.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,793.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,652. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

