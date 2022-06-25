Bank of America Upgrades PLDT (NYSE:PHI) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PLDT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.21.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $972.87 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that PLDT will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PLDT by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PLDT by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PLDT by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Company Profile

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

