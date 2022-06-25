Bank of America Upgrades PLDT (NYSE:PHI) to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PLDT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Shares of PLDT stock opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. PLDT has a fifty-two week low of $23.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.21.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PLDT by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PLDT by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of PLDT by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.
PLDT Company Profile (Get Rating)
PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.
