Barclays Lowers Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) to Equal Weight

Barclays cut shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from €18.70 ($19.68) to €19.40 ($20.42) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

HLTOY stock opened at $8.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

