Barclays Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $70.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $100.32.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $74.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $69.78 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.03). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 339.73% and a net margin of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 34.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 325.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,998,452 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $501,232,000 after buying an additional 3,058,553 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,348,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $100,479,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after buying an additional 1,134,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,404,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

