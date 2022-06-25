Beam Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.93 Million (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. Beam has a market capitalization of $15.83 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 117,095,440 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

