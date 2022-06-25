Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.93 million. Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.55-$5.85 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $52.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Belden has a twelve month low of $45.31 and a twelve month high of $68.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $610.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Belden will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BDC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand acquired 9,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,677.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Belden in the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile (Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.