Bender Robert & Associates Acquires 1,100 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bender Robert & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,531 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.3% of Bender Robert & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,635 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 23,663 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,890 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $78.11 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.42 and a 200-day moving average of $89.35.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

