Bender Robert & Associates Acquires 63,161 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bender Robert & Associates grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 199.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,161 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 8.2% of Bender Robert & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $28,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $209.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

