Bennicas & Associates Inc. Buys 5,500 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,766 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in IAMGOLD were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 488,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 232,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,136,536 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,868,000 after buying an additional 39,399 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in IAMGOLD by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IAG traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 4,760,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,493,424. The company has a market capitalization of $900.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. IAMGOLD Co. has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $3.77.

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $356.60 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on IAG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded IAMGOLD from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

