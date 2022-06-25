Bennicas & Associates Inc. Has $10.11 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises 5.1% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $10,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Newmont by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

Newmont stock opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.09. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 0.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 167.94%.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,613.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,866 shares of company stock worth $4,569,694. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

